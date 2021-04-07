LOOK: Somizi unfollows Mohale on social media

Say it isn’t so! Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has unfollowed his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo on social media. The move comes just as the pair spent the long Easter weekend with their respective friends. Somizi joined his BFF Vusi Nova at an Easter gig. The “As’phelelanga” singer headlined at the All-White Easter Soulful Picnic at the Azania Junxion Pub and Grill on Sunday.

Mohale also spent the weekend with friends in and around Johannesburg.

A search by IOL Entertainment found that Somizi is not following his husband on Instagram or Twitter anymore.

See below:

Mohale still follows Somizi on both platforms.

While fans of the couple have questioned the status of their relationship lately, the duo have kept mostly mum.

Fans asked why they were not posting pictures together and were quick to note that Mohale does not wear his wedding ring anymore.

Mohale last posted a picture of himself and Somizi in December last year.

Earlier this year, Somizi spoke candidly about his marriage and hitting the one-year challenge mark.

The “Idols SA” judge, who has publicly spoken about the challenges of marriage before, said he and Mohale experienced good and bad patches in their relationship.

“It’s exactly as any other relationship, it’s got its ups and its downs and, at the moment, we are facing that one year challenge of a marriage, we are facing that and I am not ashamed of that.”

The star was a guest on Anele Mdoda’s “Anele and the Club on 947” radio show where they discussed various topics, including his marriage.

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who was a consultant to “Married at First Sight SA”, said that while it was not the norm to unfollow your partner on social media, there could be many contributing factors.

“It could be something like rage or anger towards your partner over something they did, it could be insecurities and even professional jealousy”, she said.

Quinsee said couples could agree not to follow each other or have one unfollow the other.

“Being in the public eye can be very exhausting, people watch your every move, and sometimes celebrities want a break from that.

“Somizi has always been in the public eye but this is fairly new for Mohale and that pressure comes with its own set of problems.”