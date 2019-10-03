Somizi and his husband Mohale. Picture: Supplied

South Africa was brought to a standstill this weekend when one of the country’s most loved icons, Somizi Mhlongo, wedded his partner, Mohale Motaung, in a lavish traditional ceremony in Johannesburg. The day was attended by the who’s who of South Africa’s celebrity, political and influencer circles. Guests were expecting a grand affair and they were not disappointed. In true Somizi fashion, he elevated the event by surprising guests with his very own bottle of champagne.

Not one to ever be outdone, Somizi had partnered with GH Mumm for a never before done collaboration – his own champagne bottle for his traditional nuptials.

Somizi's personalised GH Mumm champagne bottles. Picture: Supplied

This bespoke bottle, produced and packaged in Champagne, France, was one of the highlights of the luxurious celebration.

Each bottle had Somizi’s autograph emblazoned in gold and these formed the celebratory drink of choice at this much anticipated event.

Somizi's personalised GH Mumm champagne bottles. Picture: Supplied

Some of the guests who enjoyed the champagne that flowed throughout the day include Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Moshe Ndiki and Nhlanhla Nciza.

The guests were dressed to the nines, with Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago donning Gert Johan-Coetzee creations, Thusi in eYami Fashion & Lifestyle and Ndiki in Scalo.

The wedding itself was a glamorous affair featuring white and gold-accented decor.