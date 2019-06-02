While the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) celebrates the heavyweights and newcomers of the music industry, fashion statements are equally important.
Here's a look at some of the garb donned by some of our favourite local celebrities as they walked the red carpet in in Sun City on Saturday night.
#SAMA25 Lioness on the #RedCarpet #Recognise pic.twitter.com/Ka3DsGQfl0— Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) June 1, 2019
Lady Zamar never gets it right on the red carpet. #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/VgWzNM8NgO— P.M. (@Passeks) June 1, 2019
Our fam, @RelebogileM is excited about the Best Newcomer category.#SAMA25#RECOGNISE#REDCARPET pic.twitter.com/NpMkagGNjB— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) June 1, 2019
Inkosazana yase kasi @Gigi_Lamayne is all about Girl Power for tonight.#SAMA25#RECOGNISE pic.twitter.com/5LnAEGFcCt— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) June 1, 2019