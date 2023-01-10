LOOK: Tbo Touch and Akon link up during his Mzansi visit

Senegalese-American singer Akon may have not made his appearance at Cape Town nightclub Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge but he did manage to spend time with Mzansi media personality Tbo Touch. Akon had been supposedly booked to appear at the popular nightclub from Tuesday, January 3, to Thursday January 5 but he never showed up.

Story continues below Advertisement

Well, he did show up in Johannesburg. The Metro FM radio host took to his Instagram account and shared two posts that featured the “Lonely” hitmaker. In the first post, Tbo Touch is seen walking alongside Akon, who is looking dressed up as though he was on a production set.

Akon appears to be showing Touch something on his phone and the artist's song “I’m so paid” is featured in the background of the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@tbotouch) In his caption, Touch shared that 20 years later “the dream is coming to fruition”, which had followers wondering what the two had in the pipeline. The two didn’t just only meet up at the unidentified location but also had an intimate moment when Akon visited Touch’s home for dinner.

Story continues below Advertisement

The DJ posted a picture of the musician surrounded by his sons. In his caption he shared insight into the fun evening. “Then uncle @akon came over for dinner and LORD what a surprise! I got to play him my new beats and showed him our 2 Rottweilers. Pablo & El-Chapo 🐶 #lastnightwasmadreal #23jordanyear,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@tbotouch) Touch’s home in the past few weeks has not only had Akon visit but also stars like Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida whom he hosted for Christmas.

Story continues below Advertisement