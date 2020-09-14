LOOK: Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourné are expecting their first child

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Newlyweds Vourné and Theo Kgosinkwe are expecting their first child. On Sunday, the couple made the announcement by sharing beautiful baby bump snaps on Instagram. The pictures from their baby gender reveal party were accompanied by the heart-warming message, which the couple both shared on their timelines. “For this baby, we have prayed for 1 Samuel 1:27. Thank you God for making yesterday possible, for blessing us so much this year! I Theo and I truly grateful and over the moon excited... it’s definitely been 20plenty for us🙏🏽,” shared the doting mother-to-be. She continued, teasing fans to guess the gender of the baby, she said: “Can you guess the gender of our baby?”

The Mafikizolo star reposted the images of him and his wife, also thanking their family close friends for making their baby gender reveal special.

He wrote: “1 Samuel 1:27 I (we) prayed for this child and the Lord has granted me (us). What I (we) asked of him 🙏🏾. We had a great day with few friends and family at the gender reveal - You can take a guess is it a boy or a girl 😂?”

But it seems fellow Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza may have let the cat out of the bag, when she commented on Vourné’s image on Instagram : “She is gonna be as cute as mommy. You are gonna be an awesome mom, Babe💖💕💕💕”

Fans and industry friends including Bonang Matheba, Nhlahla Nciza, Master KG and Syleena Johnson congratulated the couple on their new venture into parenthood.

“OMG!!!! Yaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy. 😍😍 Congratulations... 😍❤️” commented TV host and businesswoman Bonang Matheba.

“God is amazing, I'm so happy for you guys. Love looks easy and effortless with you. Your baby is gonna be sooo cuuuute😍😍😍.” commented singer Nhlanhla Nciza.

“Wow congratulations brother 🍾🍾🍾🍾,” commented record producer and musician, Master KG.

“Omg congratulations guys!!!!!😍😍😍😍," wrote American singer and songwriter, Syleena Johnson.

“Congratulations family 💗💙💗”, added singer LeAnne Dlamini.

Vourné and Theo Kgosinkwe join Minnie Dlamini-Jones, who recently revealed that she and her husband and Quinton Jones are expecting their first child.

Other celebrities who recently added new members to their families include “Lockdown” actress Zola Nombona, “The Queen” star Zenande Mfenyana and former “Muvhango” actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema.

Cassper Nyovest also revealed that his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed their son, this past weekend.