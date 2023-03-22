LOOK: Thobeka Majozi shares intimate moment with baby Khotso

Rapper Cassper Nyovest’s partner Thobeka Majozi recently gushed over their son Khotso. Unlike Nyovest, Majozi, isn’t in the limelight much. But she recently shared a short video on Instagram that shows her sitting on a balcony meditating before Khotso runs towards her, pulls down her top and starts feeding himself.

In the caption, which she described as “a letter to my walking heart”, she detailed how much she’s changed after becoming Khotso’s mother. She said that the “God-fearing” woman in her went from being lead by failure and fear to fire and faith. “A letter to my walking heart ❤️ every time I’d look into your eyes, I was filled with so much fear.

“The fear of being responsible on how you turn out and more than anything, how I have no control on how the world would treat you… you’ve changed my entire being and through you, Grace has relocated me. “The God fearing woman in me is no longer lead by failure or fear but by fire and Faith. I hope you know, Khotso. If God is for us, no one can be against us. Love, mom.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thobeka Majozi (@bexxdoesitbetter) Majozi’s fans were touched by the selfless love she has for her son and took to the comments to express this.

@princessnkabane wrote: “Why am I crying. Us mommies have such a tough job. Lord God bless us all. You're doing great mommy, he looks like such a healthy bright baby❤️.” @tshebeletso said: “Mothers are so selfless and this video is so heartwarming 🥺😍.” @gee_dhlamini commented: “🥺🥺❤️❤️this video warmed my heart.”