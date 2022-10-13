LOOK: Trailblazers and troublemakers are the focus of the latest IOL Entertainment magazine

There is never a dull moment in the entertainment industry. There are so many celebs either beefing with someone or grandstanding and grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons (cough Kanye West and Cassper Nyovest). In the final quarterly edition of our IOL Entertainment digi magazine for 2022, we celebrate the trailblazers and call out the troublemakers.

Right now, the buzzword on the music scene is amapiano. International stars are collaborating with artists from Africa to produce hits. And that’s not taking into account the local stars who are pioneering the genre with their work. As such, it was certainly fitting to pay homage to the trendsetters of amapiano.

Meanwhile, the celebrity who suffers the most from foot-in-mouth syndrome – not talking about MacG – has been ruffling so many feathers, he could have created a whole fashion collection with them. If you said Nota Baloyi, then you were spot-on. Damn, if he isn’t shading his ex-wife (or is it soon-to-be ex) Berita, he’s going about attacking female celebrities.

Anyone in disagreement with his views, including our writer Shingai Darangwa, is bound to get a rather unpleasant call. Of course, in this day and era, bullying is not tolerated. Nor will controversial celebs hold any sway over our freedom of speech or integrity as journalists. We also address Kelly Khumalo’s comment on her Showmax reality show: “I don’t like journalists.”

The disdain displayed by her left a lot to be desired. Thankfully, there is such a thing as cancel culture. Whether it is an idle threat or an effective movement remains to be seen. Meanwhile, I hope you enjoy our aspirational stories as well with Anele Mdoda adding another notch to her belt, as does Prince Kaybee.