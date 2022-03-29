LOOK: Trevor Noah and Thuso Mbedu at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Dubbed as the ’biggest party of the year’, the Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 after-party is only open to the most elite celebrities in Hollywood. And South Africa’s Trevor Noah and Thuso Mbedu cracked the nod for the guest list. The two local stars rubbed shoulders with the likes of actors Will Smith, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross and reality stars, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to name a few.

“The Daily Show” host, Noah looked dapper in a black Versace tuxedo while the “Underground Railroad” star looked beautiful in a Gucci dress. The star has been making a bold statement over the recent weeks with her many beautiful looks. Thuso Mbedu with Trevor Noah at the Vanity Fair after party. pic.twitter.com/nbpsGW4Pqm — yetunde 🌹 (@YetundeTheFirst) March 28, 2022 The Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 after party was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by hosted by V.F. editor in chief Radhika Jones for the seventh time.

Celebrities let their hair down for a night of fun and dance. According to Vogue, celebs posed for their photo op on a sapphire blue carpet before entering an open-air space that had been erected entirely by Vanity Fair and spanned one city block. The party was divided into two tented areas with bars, and there was an astroturf covered courtyard in between. The DJ threw it back to 1997 and switched the track to Will Smith’s summer anthem “Gettin Jiggy Wit It,” followed by “Welcome to Miami.”

Smith held his Oscar—and his head—high as he rapped, danced, and grinned from ear to ear, as if the slap he gave Chris Rock a few hours earlier never happened. In a viral video, Mbedu can be seen in the same circle with the “King Richard” best actor awardee.