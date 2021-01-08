LOOK: Trevor Noah buys Bel-Air mansion for R420m

South African comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, has dropped a whopping R420-million on a new house. The star’s new home is in the exclusive Los Angeles suburb of Bel-Air where his neighbours will include Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Jay Z and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Noah’s new home features an eye-catching boxy white design with copious windows for plenty of natural light. The huge home features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and luxuries include an infinity pool, a screening room, a spa and steam room and a rooftop area for entertaining. The sale was made by luxury real estate agency Hilton & Hyland, who described the property as “epitomising the LA lifestyle of indoor and outdoor living with city and ocean views”.

The home was originally designed and built by architect Mark Rios for himself.

In 2017, Rios spoke with Architectural Digest about the mansion's Japanese-influenced design.

In contrast to the brilliant white exterior, the home's interior features “heavy, dark timbers” that were inspired by rooms he had visited in Japan.

Privacy was a main concern for the home, which features 45cm-thick walls to help drown out noise from outside.

The home appears to be a series of stacked white containers when viewed from the front side, but it’s more expansive when viewed from the back.

The floors have multiple sliding doors that open to the outside and the sloping back yard.

There’s also a major rooftop terrace that the upper floors open on for entertaining guests.

Partygoers can easily move from the terrace in to the rooftop screening room for more entertainment.

The rooftop area also features the luxurious infinity pool to cool down in on a hot day.

The comedian’s purchase comes just months after he sold his previous mansion, also in Bel-Air, for $21.7-million.