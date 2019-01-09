Trevor Noah arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah has reportedly bought a R279 million bachelor pad in the affluent Bel-Air area in Los Angeles. Following the news that Noah had recently ended things with his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Taylor it has come to light that he has bought himself a new swanky Bel-Air pad.

According to TMZ, Noah splashed out a stupendous R279 million on his new home with the purchase allegedly being quietly done by a blind trust.

The double storey LA mansion is 10,044 square feet and has glass walls and a wraparound terrace. The mansion sits a 1.31-acre property with an infinity pool, a 2 kilolitre saltwater aquarium, an ultra-private VIP suite and private theatre.

Noah also owns a R130 million penthouse in Midtown Manhattan which he bought in 2017 which is 3,600-square-foot duplex includes a wraparound terrace and views of the Big Apple.

Get a sneak peek of the R279 million bachelor pad below: