LOOK: Trevor Noah celebrates 7 million Instagram followers

Trevor Noah now has seven million followers on Instagram and he’s celebrating the great milestone. “The Daily Show" host and renowned comedian shared the exciting news while also expressing his gratitude to his followers. He wrote: “When people assume you get a big head cause you hit 7 million followers on the gram, but don’t consider... that it could just be your brain expanding at a crazy ridiculous rate from trying to remember every follower by name because that’s the respectable thing to do! 😂 If you’re reading this, thank you for following along!🙏🏾 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) In spite of the challenging year, 2020 has been, it seems Noah is on a winning streak. The star recently graced the cover of GQ. Noah was named one of GQ’s Men of the Year among Hollywood A-lister George Clooney, who was named the 2020 Icon of the Year and Megan Thee Stallion, who was named Rapper of the Year.

In the GQ article, Noah spoke of how this year has been "one of the most liberating years mentally and emotionally".

He also opened up about his battle with depression, revealing that he started seeing a therapist about four ago.

“When you're a stand-up comedian, you don't even realize the signs of depression because you don't have a 9-to-5.

“So some days you wake up at 4 p.m. and you sleep the whole day, some days you can't sleep until 4 a.m., and you think this is just the life of a comedian,” says Noah.

He adds: “And then you realize that it's not normal - it has control over you. Sometimes you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to do this today.’

“That’s one of the greatest blessings that 'The Daily Show' has given me. One of the best things for depression is routine and goal-oriented tasks.”

Noah, who is also a Grammy Award nominee, will for the first time host the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will be held on January 31.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement.

"I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!"

He also took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

He wrote: “In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together - Music.

“I’m truly honoured to be hosting The Grammys, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!🙏🏾 #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbst."