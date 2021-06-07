LOOK: Trevor Noah fist-bumps Beyoncé at NBA playoffs

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah ran into Beyoncé at the NBA playoffs over the weekend and the two stars shared a sweet exchange.

Beyoncé and Jay Z made a rare public appearance on Saturday at the Barclays Center in New York City at the NBA playoffs of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

The “Holy Grail“ previously had shares in the Brooklyn Nets, however, he sold them due to a potential conflict of interest problem since his management company, Roc Nation Sports, has several players under their roster.

While walking to their court-side seats the power couple ran into Trevor who was also sitting court-side.

In a sweet moment captured on camera, the “Born A Crime” author is seen fist-bumping the Grammy Award-winning “Already” singer.

Trevor Noah got Beyoncé secured as a guest on his show for the B7 era, I just know it. pic.twitter.com/KUYkOli3oW — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) June 6, 2021

Beyoncé also updated her Instagram with snaps from the night including a peek at their date night and her full outfit for the night.

Last week, Trevor scored a nomination in the Male Star of the Year category at this year's Critics' Choice Real TV Awards.

The third annual awards announced the nominees on Wednesday and sees Noah going up against RuPaul Charles, Stanley Tucci, Guy Fieri and Phil Rosenthal in the category.

Trevor’s “The Daily Show” also recently won an MTV Movie & TV Award and 13 Webby Awards including Best Host or Personality and Video Remixes/Mashups.

He took to Instagram to share the news.

“When your friend passes you a note that says @thedailyshow just won an @MTV Movie & TV award & not 1, not 2, but 13 @thewebbyawards! 🤯 Is this real life?!

“Wow! 🙏🏾 A sincere THANK YOU to everyone that voted and way to go team Daily Show! 🔥🎥: @bleachmediaofficial @ronclarkacademy“, he wrote in the caption.