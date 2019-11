LOOK: Trevor Noah makes history with sold out Madison Square Garden show









Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram The past few days in Mzansi seem to have been one big party with the Springboks bringing home the Webb Ellis Cup after their Rugby World Cup victory.

And now Trevor Noah has just added to the festivities by making history.

The South African comedian and "The Daily Show" host became the first African comedian to perform to a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.





The "Son of Patricia" author is currently on his "Loud and Clear Tour" and performed to more than 20 000 people over the weekend





Noah added his name to the list of nine comedians who have sold out the world-class venue, including Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.





Taking to social media, Noah said he wished the moment had never ended.





“Last night [Saturday] was incredible. Thank you to everyone that packed out [Madison Square Garden] and made it such a memorable night! I didn’t want it to end,” he wrote.

Last night was incredible! Thank you to everyone that packed out @thegarden and made it such a memorable night! 🙏🏾 I didn’t want it to end. 📷: @marklashark #LoudAndClearWorldTour pic.twitter.com/kub9J4v1a1 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 9, 2019

And that ladies and gentlemen how how Trevor Noah, filled up Madison Square Garden! What an achievement! He killed it! South Africa is untouchable right now pic.twitter.com/VYtGGMuSR8 — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) November 9, 2019

Although no clips of the show have been released, Noah's friend, Khaya Dlanga was in New York for the show and posted a video clip of Noah entering the venue. Dlanga said that South Africa was untouchable right now.