LOOK: Trevor Noah replicates the cake he had when he was 4 years old on his 39th birthday

Seasoned radio host Anele Mdoda celebrated her bestie Trevor Noah’s 39th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. To mark his momentous occasion, the 947 star shared on her Insta Stories cute visuals of Noah cutting a blue and white boat cake, with Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” playing in the background.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The cake at 39. This cake was at the heart of the celebration. Happy birthday Trev,” wrote Mdoda. Screenshot from Anele Mdoda’s Instagram. Taking fans down memory lane, Mdoda shared another picture of Noah at only four years old, donning a matching white gold t-shirt and shorts with a similar boat cake, and she wrote: “The cake at 4 years old.” Screenshot from Anele Mdoda’s Instagram. The renowned South African comedian and TV host turned 39 on Monday, February 20.

The former “ The Daily Show” host delighted the local audiences when he made a surprise appearance at Kevin Hart’s “Reality Check” tour at the Capital city’s Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino on Saturday, February 18. “Last night's show in Pretoria was one for the record books,” posted Hart. “My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop-up and got one of the biggest applauses that I have ever witnessed, I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa ….Until next time guys!!!!!!”,” shared Hart on his social media pages. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Taking to his Instagram, Noah wrote: “Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute superstar, @kevinhart4real on stage in my home country South Africa.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He continued: “The crowd was electric, Kevin killed it, and we spent the night celebrating with his tequila. (Which is actually really smooth and delicious. Not an ad, Kevin didn’t want to pay me 😄.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Meanwhile, Noah is set to launch his most-anticipated South Africa tour in Spring 2023. Savanna Premium Cider announced last year that Noah would be performing 12 shows as part of “Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa” between August and September 2023.