LOOK: Trevor Noah shares 1st pic of Minka Kelly while back in SA

Trevor Noah is back in South Africa and for his trip to his homeland he bought along with him a special guest. “The Daily Show” host is in Mzansi for his annual gathering with his friends that include the likes of radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Trevor and his SA squad are known to gather at the end or the beginning of the new year. Their holidays usually leave their followers in envy with each social media post. This year, Trevor, Anele, Sizwe, Khaya Dlanga and Xolisa Dyeshana are having a splendid time in the oh-so-fabulous Cape Town. Trevor took to Instagram and posted a picture of him along with his Mzansi squad at a restaurant in Stellenbosch.

The group celebrated Joe Public chief creative officer Xolisa's birthday. In his caption, Trevor wished his good friend a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking. 🥰,” he wrote. Everyone in the picture had their best smile out but there is one person who took the spotlight and that’s Minka Kelly.

This is the first time the 2022 Grammys host has posted his partner on his platform. “The Friday Night Lights” actress and the 37-year-old comedian began dating in 2020 and had a brief split before reportedly reconciling in June. “Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly,” a source told E! News at the time.

“They really like each other but needed to take a step back and slow things down.” Things are clearly going well for Trevor and Minka, well enough for him to bring her to his home country. Trevor usually keeps his personal life private and away from the public eye, so his Instagram post speaks volume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) He may have limited the comments on the Instagram post but that did not stop the comments about Minka’s feature in the picture. “Minka Kelly … finally graced our shores,” said @Sweetnolza. “Is that Minka? Minka Kelly o mo Sauta Afrika? Girl re tshwanetse re tswe for di drinks,” said @iamkeamotz.