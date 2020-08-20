LOOK: Trevor Noah’s R3.9 million watch causes a stir

Can you imagine having a watch that cost R3.9 million? Well some of us might not be able to imagine that because of the way our bank balance is set. However, some don’t have to imagine, because like Trevor Noah, they too can afford a watch that expensive. The comedian had fans wagging their tongues this week after a picture of him wearing a timepiece worth about R3.9m was shared on Instagram. The South African born The Daily Show host was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph in rose gold and titanium. The snap of Trevor wearing the watch was posted by the Insane Luxury Life Instagram page, which highlights the premium accessories celebs have splurged on.

The page estimates the cost of the watch at about $230,000 (R3.98m), but a local page, which imports luxury watches into SA, lists the watch from R4.5m.

The star has previously been spotted wearing a Rolex GMT-Master II, which retails locally from R220,000, a Rolex Submariner from R120,000, a Rolex President Day-Date in 18k yellow gold at about R200,000, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak from R400,000; and a Patek Philippe Nautilus in rose gold for just over R1m.

Trevor certainly does not have any problems spending money considering he splurged about R279m on a house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The double-storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property, has an “infinity pool, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, home theatre, an ultra-private VIP suite” and a great view of LA according to TMZ.

In 2017 it was reported that Trevor had bought an ultra-luxurious penthouse apartment in Manhattan, New York, worth about R130m.