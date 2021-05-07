LOOK: Tumisho Masha takes up Will Smith’s 'worst shape' challenge

Award-winning South African actor and television host Tumisho Masha has taken up Will Smith’s ’worst shape’ challenge, revealing his dad bod.

Will Smith recently got real with his over 53 million followers when he revealed a rare picture of his lockdown body, admitting that he is in "the worst shape" of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the “Bad Boys For Life” posted a shirtless image of himself, unveiled his jelly belly, confessing that he has gained a few pounds, all thanks to the restricted movement and lockdown regulations.

He captioned the post: “I'm gonna be real wit y'all - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” shared Smith.

A few days later the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” announced that though he loves his current body, he would like to get back in to shape, and he has started his intense workout routines, all documented on his social media.

He wrote: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry.

“I love this body, but I wanna feel better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

Shortly after Smith’s big reveal, fans of the star, including the “Spell” actor Tumisho Masha, took shirtless snaps of themselves to reveal their bodies under the #BigWillieChallenge.

Taking to his Instagram, Masha wrote: “This body has carried me through my whole life. I’ve beaten it, drugged it, drowned it in alcohol, smoked it for 20 yrs and buried it under tons of empty calories.

“But it’s still here and it’s still carrying me. It’s not in the best shape it’s ever been but I’m so grateful to it for what it’s had to put up with and still keep fighting like a soldier.

Masha took up the 12 week challenge, also vowing to take better care of himself, going forward.

He offered:“From today I choose to honour it with better nutrition, more rest and healthy exercise.

“I’m taking up the #12weekchallenge with @willsmith and transforming it into a masterpiece inside and out. #bigwilliechallenge see you on the other side.