DJ Mroza Buthelezi has conquered Kilimanjaro alongside advocate Thuli Madonsela and Metro FM DJ news reporter Pearl Shongwe as part of the Trek4Mandela expedition.
Returning to Mzansi on Monday, Buthelezi was met with jubilation at OR Tambo International Airport.
Ukhozi FM shared her return on their social media pages with fans heard singing and posters seen with "Proud of You" on it.
Womandla! Halala Mariri! Mroza Riiii! Siyaziqhenya ngawe ntombazane! #Trek4Mandela #CaringforGirls #ukhozifm59 #SheIsPower #AmandlaAyimbokodo pic.twitter.com/muw5f90vTT— Ukhozi FM Official (@ukhozi_fm) August 12, 2019
Womandla! Halala Mariri! Mroza Riiii! Siyaziqhenya ngawe ntombazane! #Trek4Mandela #CaringforGirls #ukhozifm59 #SheIsPower #AmandlaAyimbokodo pic.twitter.com/cV9SqhGRfe— Ukhozi FM Official (@ukhozi_fm) August 12, 2019
Here are some of the pictures from the journey.
#trek4mandela2019 #ukhozifm59 #imbumbafoundation #caring4girls
Climbing for human dignity #trek4mandela2019
#southafrica I can feel your prayers. Thank you so much and keep on. Lisal'khulu ibanga elismele. #trek4mandela #caring4girls #womandla
#africa #southafrica I, Nonhlanhla Ntomb'zamashenge Zinenhlanhla, Rhodesia Mroza'ree, LimaRaRaRa, LimaRiRiRi, LimaRoRo LimaRerantcious. umaShenge uPhungase uSondiya uMnyamana kaNqengelele. uMafungase.. Athi mbambe maNtaka mgence maZikhali.. Phansi eDokSide eceleni kweIndian ocean I MADE IT ✊ Thanks ngemikhuleko yenu!! #womandla #happywomensmonth #trek4mandela
Last month, "Skeem Saam" star Clement Maosa also made his way up the highest mountain in Africa as part of the ongoing Trek4Mandela expedition, which aims to provide impoverished young women in rural areas and poor schools with basic needs, such as sanitary towels.
Maosa had previously said that hiking had never crossed his mind. He started hiking this year when he joined the Trek4Mandela campaign.
“I first knew about Trek4Mandela on social media in 2013 but didn’t think much of it and was sceptical of hiking because it’s something I have never done despite my love for gym and running. But I’m always up for a challenge,” said Maosa.