LOOK: Uncle Waffles gets new ink and tweeps react

It’s now common practice for critics (or can we call them haters at this point?) to take to Twitter to spew out whatever vile takes they have on DJ and media personality, Uncle Waffles. Most recently, there’s been unsubstantiated rumours spreading that she is transgender. Why and how this came to be a thing is still unclear. Completely unfounded, the rumour is dying quickly.

This time around, fans are questioning Uncle Waffles’ recent tattoo that she got on her stomach from Tattoos By Sihle. pic.twitter.com/Z5E3x3mj37 — KG. (@jaketheoptimist) May 26, 2022 The tattoo reads Deo Volente, which is Italian and means: “God willing; if nothing prevents it”. It’s a particularly meaningful tattoo considering her meteoric rise into a media sensation, which felt supernaturally ordained in many ways.

In the hours since images of her tattoo started circulating, tweeps, as always, have been sharing their views on it: “Uncle Waffles played herself with that tattoo..!,” said @underscoreurb. Uncle Waffles played herself with that tatoo..! — ✘ (@underscoreurb) May 26, 2022 @ChrisExcel102 wasn't impressed either.

“That Uncle waffles tattoo ngathi it’s typed from Microsoft Word. With Algerian font in bold with size 72 pt 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” That Uncle waffles tattoo ngathi it’s typed from Microsoft Word



If it's not your cup of tea that's fine, but saying she'll regret it is a stretch. — The Shaman (@MandisaWiso) May 26, 2022 “Imagine you read uncle waffles’ tattoo mid groove while adiwele is playing and you turn into a pigeon like some Harry Potter sh**,” added @__tumithabethe.

imagine you read uncle waffles’ tattoo mid groove while adiwele is playing and you turn into a pigeon like some Harry Potter shit 😭😭😭 — kitty - 貓咪 (@__tumithabethe) May 26, 2022 Seemingly unbothered, last night, Waffles attended and performed at the star-studded Fenty Beauty launch in Johannesburg. “SPOTTED: Uncle Waffles on the decks at the South African launch party of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty in Johannesburg. #FentyXEdgars #Fenty,” shared blogger Phil Mphela. SPOTTED:



Uncle Waffles on the decks at the South African launch party of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty in Johannesburg. #FentyXEdgars #Fenty pic.twitter.com/1akTsLi0jz — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 26, 2022