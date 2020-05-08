LOOK: Warren Masemola is going to be a father

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Multi-award winning actor Warren Masemola reveals his wife’s pregnancy with a heart-warming message. Taking to Instagram and Twitter on Friday, the “Tjovivo” star shared the exciting news of his long-awaited blessing. Posting an image of the ultrasound scan and quoting a bible verse he captioned the picture: "For this child, I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart. Samuel 1:27. “for this child I prayed and the lord has granted the desires of my heart”



1 Samuel 1:27 pic.twitter.com/WdZJeetOGI — Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) May 8, 2020

Congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends started flooding Masemola’s timeline.

Actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto commented: "Congratulations"

Congratulations 🙏🏾 — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) May 8, 2020

"Lockdown" star and soon to be mommy Zola Nombona commented on Instagram: "Congratulations daddy ♥️♥️"

TV host and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko added: "Congratulations fam..... 🎊💃🏽🎊🎉🥳💃🏽"

"The River" actress and new mommy Linda Mtoba also congratulated the couple, she wrote: "OMW congratulations ❤️ you’re gonna make an amazing father . You’re so kind & loving ❤️❤️'

Former "The Queen" star Rami Chuene wrote: "congratulations to you guys. This is beautiful"

Semo!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭 congratulations to you guys. This is beautiful — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) May 8, 2020

Local comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi added: " Congratulations bro"

Congratulations bro — Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) May 8, 2020

More messages kept on coming through where fans celebrated the news of Mzansi favourite actor becoming a father.

💛💛💛 Love, light, blessings and protection 💛💛💛 siyanibongela — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 8, 2020

Congratulations bro — Trevor Gumbi (@trevorgumbi) May 8, 2020