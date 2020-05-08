EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Warren Masemola. Picture: Facebook
Warren Masemola. Picture: Facebook

LOOK: Warren Masemola is going to be a father

By Entertainment Reporter

Multi-award winning actor Warren Masemola reveals his wife’s pregnancy with a heart-warming message. 

Taking to Instagram and Twitter on Friday, the “Tjovivo” star shared the exciting news of his long-awaited blessing. 

Posting an image of the ultrasound scan and quoting a bible verse he captioned the picture: "For this child, I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart. Samuel 1:27.

Congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends started flooding Masemola’s timeline.

Actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto commented: "Congratulations"

"Lockdown" star and soon to be mommy Zola Nombona commented on Instagram: "Congratulations daddy ♥️♥️"

TV host and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko added: "Congratulations fam..... 🎊💃🏽🎊🎉🥳💃🏽"

"The River" actress and new mommy Linda Mtoba also congratulated the couple, she wrote: "OMW congratulations ❤️ you’re gonna make an amazing father . You’re so kind & loving ❤️❤️'

Former "The Queen" star Rami Chuene wrote: "congratulations to you guys. This is beautiful"

Local comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi added: " Congratulations bro"

More messages kept on coming through where fans celebrated the news of Mzansi favourite actor becoming a father.

