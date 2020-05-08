LOOK: Warren Masemola is going to be a father
Multi-award winning actor Warren Masemola reveals his wife’s pregnancy with a heart-warming message.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter on Friday, the “Tjovivo” star shared the exciting news of his long-awaited blessing.
Posting an image of the ultrasound scan and quoting a bible verse he captioned the picture: "For this child, I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart. Samuel 1:27.
“for this child I prayed and the lord has granted the desires of my heart”— Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) May 8, 2020
1 Samuel 1:27 pic.twitter.com/WdZJeetOGI
Congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends started flooding Masemola’s timeline.
Actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto commented: "Congratulations"
"Lockdown" star and soon to be mommy Zola Nombona commented on Instagram: "Congratulations daddy ♥️♥️"
TV host and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko added: "Congratulations fam..... 🎊💃🏽🎊🎉🥳💃🏽"
"The River" actress and new mommy Linda Mtoba also congratulated the couple, she wrote: "OMW congratulations ❤️ you’re gonna make an amazing father . You’re so kind & loving ❤️❤️'
Former "The Queen" star Rami Chuene wrote: "congratulations to you guys. This is beautiful"
Semo!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭 congratulations to you guys. This is beautiful— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) May 8, 2020
Local comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi added: " Congratulations bro"
More messages kept on coming through where fans celebrated the news of Mzansi favourite actor becoming a father.
💛💛💛 Love, light, blessings and protection 💛💛💛 siyanibongela— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 8, 2020
Gods timing is always perfect!Congratulations fam!💕— S'thandiwe Msomi-Kgoroge (@sthandik1) May 8, 2020