LOOK: Zandile and Kelly Khumalo reunite after a 3-year-long feud

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede’s baby son Zenala turned one recently and the event, which included the tot’s christening, saw the singer reunite with her estranged older sibling, award-winning vocalist Kelly Khumalo. In a heart-warming video clip shared on Zandile’s social media page, Kelly’s two children, Christian and Thingolenkosazana, alongside their grandmother Ntombi Khumalo were seen embracing their aunt, who was waiting to welcome them at the airport.

“My family is here ❤️they are coming to my house,” wrote Zandile. “(I) met them briefly at the airport as they landed coz I’m flying out to a gig.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) After a 3-year-long feud, it seems the Khumalo sisters are finally making amends. The sisters were seen together for the first time in some of the photographs that Zandile shared on her social media. The sister duo shocked Mzansi when their public feud resulted in Khumalo-Gumede announcing that she is “divorcing” her sister in 2020.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Zandile revealed that she would love her “toxic” sister from a distance. It all started when the “Jehovah” singer accused Zandile’s Mhlonishwa Gumede of swindling money from concert promoters using her name. An event organiser claimed that Gumede had allegedly scammed him out of R15 000 with the promise of having Kelly Khumalo perform at his entertainment lounge in 2019.

In the third season of her explosive reality show “Life with Kelly Khumalo,” currently streaming on Showmax, Kelly spoke about reconciling with Zandile. “I lost three years of my relationship with my sister. I lost seven months of my relationship with my godson,” the “Asine” hitmaker said in the second episode of the show. “I can’t just overwrite it, hence I’m fighting for this to be done properly.” In another episode, Kelly asked her mother to organise a meeting with Zandile.

“You will decide when and if it means we must get like a neutral place where we can all meet. I can plan that. And then you can speak to her and check both availabilities,” she told her mother. “Nothing has ever hurt me as much as my sister. That was a low blow,” added Kelly. “I’m suggesting that everyone should address what didn’t sit well with them without the interference of anyone defending themselves.

