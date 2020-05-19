LOOK: Zenande Mfenyana pens heartfelt messages to her unborn baby

Zenande Mfenyana has been writing heartwarming messages to her unborn baby.

Mfenyana, who plays drug lord Goodness Mabuza in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen,” recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

After months of speculation by "The Queen" viewers, on Mother’s Day the actress took to her social media platforms to share maternity snaps of herself floating underwater in a bright yellow outfit.

Since then the former “Generations” actress has been sharing tributes to her child.

In a recent post, she wrote: “For this child, I prayed and the Lord answered my prayers.”