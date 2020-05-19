LOOK: Zenande Mfenyana pens heartfelt messages to her unborn baby
Zenande Mfenyana has been writing heartwarming messages to her unborn baby.
Mfenyana, who plays drug lord Goodness Mabuza in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen,” recently announced her pregnancy on social media.
After months of speculation by "The Queen" viewers, on Mother’s Day the actress took to her social media platforms to share maternity snaps of herself floating underwater in a bright yellow outfit.
Since then the former “Generations” actress has been sharing tributes to her child.
In a recent post, she wrote: “For this child, I prayed and the Lord answered my prayers.”
In another breathtaking post, the mom-to-be is seen floating underwater, in a lacy bodysuit, gently holding her baby bump. She captioned the post: “The fruit of my womb is blessed.”
The fruit of my womb is blessed 👼🏽❤️🙏🏽 • • 📸: @clair_fraser_photography
This week, the 35-year-old beauty shared two beautiful images of herself in a bathtub, displaying her baby bump, with the caption: "God saw me worthy of you, and I’m honoured to be your Mama.”
God saw me worthy of you, and I’m honored to be your Mama 👼🏽😍❤️ • • 📸: @clair_fraser_photography
She added: “I can’t wait to kiss you and hold you in my arms, my baby love.”
I can’t wait to kiss you and hold you in my arms my baby love 👼🏽🥰😘❤️ • • 📸: @clair_fraser_photography
