LOOK: Zodwa Wabantu is selling onions in her new business venture

Reality TV star and controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu gets her hustle back on. The reality TV star is always looking for new ways to make money and her latest business venture has led her to sell onions from a vending trolley on the sidewalk.

In a picture posted on her Instagram page, Zodwa is standing beside a vending cart in heels, a yellow skirt and a branded Nike T-shirt. The picture caption read: “Street Smart✍️ I’m selling Onions✍️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Fans are not surprised to see Zodwa selling onions as she has always come up with creative ways of making money. She is known for her “hustle” and it pays off, often.

During the national level 3 lockdown, the entertainer, who is known for her fast-paced lifestyle in the industry, providing entertainment to fans at night clubs, bars and concerts, took to selling “Zodwa Wabantu” branded eggs and live chickens from her tour bus. Celebrities like award winning TV personality Ntando Duma praised Zodwa, saying that she is so inspired by her. “I love you and your hustle 😭♥️ so so inspired by your drive! Keep going Skhokho and we will always support you♥️”, she said in response to a past Instagram post of Zodwa’s.

Evolving from a socialite to a businesswoman over the years, the Soweto-born star has a successful reality show and has managed to garner a string of property development businesses, a cosmetic range, perfumes, lipstick and petroleum jelly. Zodwa also talked about opening a beauty salon in Mpumalanga and plans to launch her own premium cider in the future. Zodwa’s fans commented on her savvy new business.

