Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu is clearly earning lots of cash from her many jobs and has spoilt herself with a new car. The dancer and socialite took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

In the post, she said: "I used my Brains, my Legs & Lots lots of Respect in the Industry". She posed on top of the car while a crowd gathered outside the dealership to take pictures and videos of her.

















Zodwa is not the only star spoiling herself. "Uzalo" actor Wiseman Mncube also took to Instagram to share snaps of his brand new set of wheels. "This past week it's been nothing but blessings upon blessings. When the time is right everything just falls into place", he said in the post.





She also posted a video of herself dancing on the car while people are cheering her on.This is not the first time Zodwa has blessed herself with a car. In 2017 she bought herself an Audi and in 2018 she posted a picture of herself standing on a vacant plot of land. In the post she said she was investing her money in land.