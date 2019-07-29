Zodwa Wabantu is clearly earning lots of cash from her many jobs and has spoilt herself with a new car.
The dancer and socialite took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.
In the post, she said: "I used my Brains, my Legs & Lots lots of Respect in the Industry". She posed on top of the car while a crowd gathered outside the dealership to take pictures and videos of her.
Zodwa Wabantu ngiyabonga kakhulu. @djtira Thank you kakhulu. Brand New🙌👌💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️
This past week it's been nothing but blessings up on blessings. When the time is right everything just falls into place. Never give up cause I almost did but I think I needed that so I can enjoy what happening now when I look back where I was on this date and day last year. UNKULUNKULU EMUHLE NJAAALO UZONGIPHA AMANDLA. IDLOZI LIHLE. "This guy posts the best stuff man" @renault_sa #ndauwe👏🏾
