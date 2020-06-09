LOOK: Zola Nombona shares a cute image of newborn son

"Lockdown" actress Zola Nombona announced the arrival of her son Cebelihle with an adorable snap of the baby’s hands on her Instagram page. The new mom announced her pregnancy in February when she revealed her baby bump in a black ensemble. In the recent post, Nombona penned a heartfelt isiXhosa poem to her son, which touched the hearts of many South Africans. Nombona, who plays Monde in the award-winning female prison drama series "Lockdown", has been celebrating her journey to motherhood with her over 800K followers on Instagram. On Monday, the star gave her fans a glimpse of baby Cebelihle in a brief video shared on her Instagram stories.

Nombona’s bestie, Busisiwe Mtshali, also announced that she’s officially a godmother.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who also starred in "Lockdown" penned a moving tribute her godson.

She wrote: “My sweet sweet baby boy. I’m so excited that you finally here. Welcome home, my angel baby. I’m writing this with hopes that one day when you’re old enough to read you’ll be able to look back on this post and know how loved you are.

"You’ve been loved since we’ve known about your existence. You were conceived by perfect love and you will be raised in perfect love.

She added: "We may not always get it right but I promise we’ll always be doing our best. We promise to raise you with patience and compassion, we will love you, guide you, teach you and protect you the best way we know how.

"I already don’t know how we did life without you. I’m excited to watch you grow. You are the most beautifully perfect gift and we thank God for a blessing as precious as you. I got you ALWAYS my sweet baby bear. You are loved so so deeply….♥️"



