Tuesday, May 3, 2022

LOOK: Zola surprises Cassper Nyovest on stage in Rustenburg

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 35m ago

Kwaito legend Zola doesn't pop out in public often, but when he does, it's usually a big deal.

On Monday, the "Ghetto Scandalous" hitmaker took to Twitter to share the moment he joined rapper Cassper Nyovest on stage at a performance in Rustenburg.

"Last night I decided to gate crash @casspernyovest performance in Rustenburg," Tweeted Zola, along with a 2-minute clip of the moment he took to the stage on Sunday night. "We did #Bonginkosi and the crowd went wild. #namanje"

When Zola entered the stage, which appeared to be a surprise to Cassper, the "Siyathandana" star paid homage to Zola by bowing and shaking his hand.

Cassper's keyboardist and producer Alie Keys then took to the stage to hug Zola before the two artists performed their 2020 single "Bonginkosi" off Cassper's album Any Minute Now. The pair also collaborated on "Hlengiwe" on the very same album.

Cassper quote retweeted Zola's post with a message of gratitude to Zola, who he's referred to as one of his idols in the past.

"Thank you for last night OG. What a moment," Cassper tweeted.

Fans responded to Cassper's tweet by lauding his respect and reverence for Zola.

"One thing about @casspernyovest he has so much respect," responded one fan. "You can see it in his gestures/mannerisms."

Since falling to Naak Music at last month's Celeb City Boxing Exhibition at Sun City, Cassper has returned to the live performance circuit and is back to promoting new music.

Last Friday, he collaborated with Abidoza and DJ Sumbody for a new single titled "Diamond Walk".

