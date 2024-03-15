Loot Love is making a Metro FM come back on Tbo Touch’s drive time show

LootLove is set to make her come back to radio in April after Metro FM announced she would be joining Tbo Touch Molefe to co-host The Touch Down on weekdays between 3pm and 6pm. LootLove, whose real name is Luthando Shosha, left Metro FM in 2021 and said at the time that she would only return if it made sense for her.

Shosha co-hosted ‘Absolute Hip Hop’, with DJ Speedsta, from 2017 till her departure. The station announced the 2024/25 lineup which announced Shosha’s return to co-host the afternoon drive show ‘The Touch Down’. Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe. It has been a while since Shosha was on the airwaves, she hosted Apple Music's Africa Now Radio, from 2021 up until actress and musician Nandi Madida took over in 2023.

She has hosted shows such as ‘Trending SA’ and ‘Battle of Ankara’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by METRO FM (@metrofmsa) South Africa’s largest commercial radio station, also announced the return of Rorisang Thandekiso who previously left the station for Lesedi FM. Thandekiso will be hosting a show called ‘Command your day’ weekday mornings from 5am to 6am. The power of social media, Thandekiso has garnered quite a reputation on social media for her Instagram Lives, which are centred around the bible and motivating the youth.

Her IG Lives are usually at five in the morning and she leads her followers in prayer and leaves many inspired. The Metro FM bosses have clearly seen value in what Thandekiso is doing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rorisang Thandekiso (@rorisangt) Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM Business Manager said: “We have amplified the current line-up and are supporting the growth of weekend shows with exciting changes. “Our 2024 offering will ensure that the station remains relatable and inspirational to listeners who are constantly seeking inspiration for growth and progression.”

Dynamic radio personality, Roxanne Roberson, will join Ryan the DJ on ‘Urban Beat’, on Fridays 22:00 – 00:00 and Saturdays from 21:00 – 00:00. Another fresh voice added to the station is the Durbanite Zola Myeza, who joins Somizi Mhlongo on the 6 to 9am slot for the ‘The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good’. In addition to the line-up changes, the station is launching a new show that focuses on music and urban lifestyle. It will be presented by Quinton “The Naked DJ” Masina and a new addition to the station, Thato Immaculate on Saturdays from 6 to 9pm.

Seasoned broadcaster Paul Mtirara joins The Sunday Love Movement to present ‘The Chill Factor’ between 12 to 3pm. ‘Sunday Soul Therapy’ with Msizi Shembe moves to the 9pm – 12am slot, and will focus on urban jazz, classic, soul and R&B music. The station thanked departing talent Nothemba Madumo, Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Siya Mhlongo and Sphe “SPHEctacula” Ngwenya for their contribution over the years to Metro FM.