LootLove and Reason split

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Sizwe "Reason" Moeketsi have officially gone their separate ways. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, LootLove said she thought it would be best to reveal the news all in her own words after she was contacted by Sunday Sun inquiring about the status of their relationship. In the statement, she says that they have separated but will continue to co-parent together. Furthermore, LootLove said that she didn't want to go through such an emotional period with the public having a front-row seat. However, she did add that they are still friends and will focus on raising their girls in a happy healthy way. See the full statement below:

"It's all fun and games until you're put into a position to share something you don't want to share. This happened with my pregnancy and it is happening now again.

"To be honest I would've preferred to not say anything... but here we are: I got contacted by Sunday Sun and I thought it would be best for me to say something to avoid being misquoted or lied about. My team and I have responded to the journalist as well.

"Sizwe and I have separated, however, we continue to partner gracefully in raising our beautiful kids.

"I think anyone going through something this complex and painful, would understand why I wouldn't want anyone to have a front-row seat to my grieving & healing but with that being said: It is important to mention that Sizwe and I remain friends & really want to focus on raising our happy, healthy and loved up babygirls."