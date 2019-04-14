Lorna Maseko. Picture: Instagram

Media personality Lorna Maseko is honoured to be one of the ten speakers at the TEDxKedgeBs in Marseille in France, on Tuesday, April 16. Maseko, who wears many hats, from being a professional ballet dancer to celebrity chef, to television presenter and businesswoman, the local star will share her many experiences and ideas on being the global star that she is.

"It's an absolute honour to be requested to be one of the speakers at TEDx KedgeBs.

"Firstly, being an entrepreneur and media personality, Tedx is a brand I've followed for years, not only to hear what's happening in the world but to also understand how trends and innovation shape the business and brands amongst other things. I'm nervous and excited at the same time, but I always say that healthy nerves are good they drive your adrenaline. This is the start of some amazing things and I'm ready for all of it." says Lorna.

The Top Chef South Africa host also shared the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram she wrote: "#ANNOUNCEMENT : So honored be invited to speak at TEDxKedgeBS in Marseille with the topic #NoLimit | This is absolutely exciting and I can’t wait to share my views and ideas | @TEDxKEDGEBS @TEDx | #NoLimit | @kedgebs | #ToTheMoon | #OnwardsAndUpwards".

Congratulatory messages started flooding her time as industry friends and fans wish Maseko well.

“Amazing 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations,” wrote actress and TV host Bonnie Mbuli.

“NO LIMIT BABY GIRL!!!!!!! GO FORTH AND CONQUER, added fellow Top Billing presenter Ayanda Thabethe.

“Amazing Lorns, congrats sis,” commented celebrity chef Zola Nene.