Louise Carver announces ‘Dark Secrets’ tour on the back of dropping a new single

Songbird Louise Carver knew what she was doing when she released the acoustic version of her hit single “Nothing Feels Good Without You”, just in time for the month of love. The Johannesburg-based songstress whipped up a double serving as she also announced the dates of her Garden Route tour during this month. She’s set to perform in Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Mossel Bay and St Francis Bay.

Carver explains: “The song is about the thrill of falling in love. Everything is new and exciting. You talk all night, drink too much wine, but feel energised by getting to know this person intimately… pure bliss. “The song gives the original pop release taken from my current studio album ‘Dark Secrets’ – a sexy stripped-down version which springs a new depth to the already sultry sound of the single.” She continues: “This sensual feel of the track expresses the theme of both desire and excitement at finding that special person. The perfect soundtrack for Valentines.

Louise expands on the inspiration behind the track, saying: “’Nothing Feels Good Without You’, whether it’s the pop or acoustic version, remains a remarkable release, reiterating my profound place in the music industry and showcasing song-writing and vocal skills.” Fans along the Garden Route will be excited to hear that Louise Carver will be heading their way this Valentines Day! Dates and venues are as follows for the ‘Dark Secrets’ tour.

February 14 – Sky Villa Boutique Hotel, Plettenberg Bay; February 16 – Blend Country Restaurant, Knysna (presented by Better Live); February 17 – The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth);

