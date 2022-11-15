‘Love Island SA’ hearthrob Kaige Bertasso drops debut single

Former “Love Island SA” contestant Kaige Bertasso dropped his first single this week. The Durban-based muso, who looked for love on the first season of the popular reality tv show, was unsuccessful and ended up being the first one to exit the show voluntarily. In the end, he discovered his passion for music and it has borne fruit.

The 23-year-old released his song “Finding me”, on all major digital platforms this week. “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up playing the guitar, reading sheet music and learnt how to DJ at the age of 12. “It is something that was always a part of my life, however with tennis being my main point of interest, music took a back seat,” said Bertasso.

Bertasso gained notoriety when he became the first contestant on M-Net’s popular reality TV series, “Love Island SA”, to leave the show voluntarily due to his mental health. According to the former tennis coach, life after the show had been an adjustment. “Being on an international platform naturally gave me and my brand an overwhelming amount of new followers that I greatly appreciate, as a young brand entering the scene.

“It took some adjustments on my part, along with great industry mentorship, because it came with so much new attention. “However, life after the show has been positive, it allowed me the freedom to be who I want to be, pursue whatever passion sets my soul on fire and helped me to be confident in who I am,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙺𝙰𝙸𝙶𝙴 𝙱𝙴𝚁𝚃𝙰𝚂𝚂𝙾 (@land_of_kaige) He described the debut song as “one of a kind”.

“My song is one of a kind as I truly believe the baseline and mainstream feel of the song is like no other. It is versatile and vibey and I cannot wait to perform it live, DJ it in a nightclub and also strip it back to an acoustic version.” Bertasso believes in the importance of music having a deeper meaning behind it and credits this belief for his unique sound. “The single is an electronic dance song with a touch of house music. It masks the pain in the beginning and allows for a happy build into ‘Finding Me’.

“This summer hit will have people bobbing their heads as it echoes familiar narratives with them. Making this track has grown me and that growth has seamlessly infused itself into the sound which represents the cycle of growth. When we find our healing, we find our happiness. “What I’m most excited about is for people to hear and know my story. I want people to know that they are not alone and they too can find happiness even in the worst. “Finding Me” is available on all major digital platforms.