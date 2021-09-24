'Love Island SA' winners Thimna and Libho chat about embracing different sides of themselves

“Love Island SA” winners Thimna Shooto and Libhongo-Lethu “Libho” Geza sat down and shared how they have embraced the many different sides of themselves. What does living life with balance mean to you?

“To us, living life with balance means being able to enjoy life, live guilt-free and show up for yourself by following through with your commitments.” Name one thing you think you are most known for and that people love the most about you? “We’re known mostly for being on television and winning Season 1 of Love Island South Africa. People love that we embody holistic people. We take care of ourselves and are disciplined”.

Besides working, what other activity’s do you love doing for fun and relaxation? “We love trying new things, travelling and going to the beach”. Tell us one unexpected thing that not many people know about you, that you are really interested in or love doing?

“Not many people know Libho’s fave movie is Hairspray and he loves singing along to the soundtrack. Thimna used to hunt birds for sport at a young age.” Why do you think it’s important for people to embrace the many different sides of themselves? “We think that being a holistic person is very fulfilling. Knowing yourself and truly embracing and loving the different sides of yourself helps you lead your own life and destiny and makes you truly content in life.”

Why do you think it’s important for everyone to live with balance? “Balance brings peace and security in oneself. It’s so important to tap into as many aspects of your life as possible”. What helps you achieve balance in your life?

“Prioritising the different aspects of our life and making space to enjoy our different sides.” Tell us the most outrageous thing you have done that no one would have expected you to do? “We recently climbed a 30m ride that dropped at 100km/h on top of a 26-floor hotel in Cape Town. Thimna is afraid of heights, so it was a nerve-wrecking experience for her, but so worth it!”

What does “Living Life on the Light Side” mean to you? “To us, it means not taking everything too seriously and being able to laugh at each other and ourselves.” Which line describes you the best:

