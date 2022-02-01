Love wins! Makhadzi and Master KG are back together

It seems being just "brother and sister" has not worked out for local artist Makhadzi and Master KG as they have rekindled their once flamed out relationship. Master KG and Makhadzi are officially back together, the news was confirmed by the “Ghanama” hitmaker.

The Limpopo-born stars who had split to focus on their careers, shared the news with their fans on social media. Makhadzi took to social media to pen a special message to her "soulmate" on his birthday. In her heartfelt post, on Instagram, Makhadzi posted a series of pictures standing with Master KG with his hands around her waist and one of the Jerusalema hitmaker .

"Besides being my soulmate ❤️you are one of the most humble artist I have ever met . Happy birthday to you and may god bless you with many years . 🥂🥂🥂🥂🎂🎂🎉🥳🎊🎈🎈🎈," wrote Makhadzi. She also revealed that they would be dropping their collaboration “Kulakwe” this Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) The couple getting back together shouldn't be too much of a surprise, after all Master KG did refer to Makhadzi as his wife on stage during a performance. The two even shared an intimate kiss on stage. A kiss shared on stage during performance 😂😂😂😂makhadzi and master kg ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8JhuQE345W — Tshianeo (@kutamatshianeo) December 31, 2021 Makhadzi did mention having a boyfriend when she was entangled in that Babes Wodumo saga.

Babes Wodumo had accused Makhadi of sleeping with her husband, entrepreneur and musician Mampintsha Shimora, during an Instagram Live Makhadzi responded with a tweet in which she claimed this was just a publicity stunt by Babes. “Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man😂😂! Just because someone wants to pull a stunt by mentioning my name," she said.