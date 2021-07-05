Loyiso Bala bags top SABC radio gig

Local musician and TV host Loyiso Bala has been appointed as the new business manager for SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene FM and Tru FM. In January 2019, Bala, who was a final-year MBA student at Henley Business School, secured a top job as the channel director for one of the largest family and faith TV networks on the continent, TBN in Africa.

Now the award-winning singer is ready to take another major responsibility at the public broadcaster. Taking to social media recently, the Siyabonga hitmaker announced the momentous milestone with a caption: “Appointment Notice.” He wrote: “SABC welcomes Mr Loyiso Bala, who is joining the public broadcaster as a business manager for the Eastern Cape Combo: responsible for overseeing Umhlobo Wenene FM and Tru FM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loyiso (@loyisobala) Fans and friends congratulated Bala on his new position. “Congratulations to the SABC Eastern Cape's new business manager Loyiso Bala, in charge of Umhlobo Wenene FM and Tru FM together and that bringing to an end the position of station managers. “As a matter of fact Tru Fm has also moved in to the PE offices and studios,” commented Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Putco Mafani.

“This is beautiful. Congratulations to all. Mr @loyisobala may God bless you and your family my brother congratulations. Onwards and upwards 🙏🏿,” expressed radio and TV legend Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope. “Congratulations darling ❤️,” added singer Tamara Dey. “Oh wow 👏🏾. Congratulations,” said singer and actress Mavhuba Madima.

“Always proud of you, big brother! You’re such an inspiration 👏👏👏❤️,” wrote singer Phelo Bala. Bala kicked off his musical career as an R&B singer over two decades ago. The then tapped into opera where he teamed up with his two brothers Zwai Bala and Phenyo Bala. He later changed his tune to gospel music.