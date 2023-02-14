Loyiso Bala is back to ‘Do It Again’ as he returns to his R&B roots after 13 years

Loyiso Bala returns to R&B music with the release of his new single “Do It Again” . Valentine’s Day has become a whole lot sweeter since we got spoilt with music from Mzansi’s multi-award-winning singer and songwriter again.

Bala released his latest offering under the banner of “Collective Records”, confirming his return to his signature R&B sound. After 23 years in the music industry, Bala is an icon whose music resonates with various generations and even though he left the genre to focus on other projects, fans have always been following his music and ministry missions no matter where it led them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loyiso (@loyisobala) “Every year, more and more of my fans express their desire for me to release a new R&B album,” said Bala.

“After 13 years away from the genre, I am confident that the timing is finally ripe to get back into it.” Bala teams up with Gigi LaMayne on this track. LaMayne contributes her husky and melodious tone to the catchy upbeat single, which was written in collaboration with local R&B hitmaker, Jimmy Nevis.

“Do it Again” is a song about reuniting with a former lover and, in Loyiso’s case, it is his passion for R&B. IOL Entertainment caught up with the Gqerberha-based muso in Cape Town, to chat about his latest moves. “It feels good to be back in R&B, it has been my desire for the past five years but in the past five years I’ve finished a Master’s degree, had two kids with my wife, we moved house, had two jobs and in my second job now so it’s been a time of building myself and my career.

“I feel settled in my spirit, my family and my career is settled so this was the right time to just get down and do some fun stuff again because this is really what it is all about.” “Gospel to me has never been a career but a ministry, it’s the core of who I am, I never feel like I have to release gospel music in order to be ministering, but it’s about living it out and the ‘Jesus Collective’ has given me that platform to express that. “In the next year or two, I’ll do some more gospel singles.”

He added: “My music changed for the better, 23 years ago there were just myself and three other artists and production hadn’t evolved where it is now, it was hard for a lot of us to break overseas and through digital coming in and platforms where people can now get their music heard all over the world, our artists now break worldwide.” In January 2019, Bala was appointed as the new business manager for SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene FM and Tru FM. Being a final-year MBA student at Henley Business School at the time, Bala became the channel director for one of the largest family and faith TV networks on the continent, TBN in Africa.

He shared: “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without a great management team. The team at Umhlobo Wenene FM allow me to set the strategy. I believe that right now that is my first calling. “At Collective Records I also have a strong team who run with the operational matters. I meet them once a week and throw ideas and they understand me and who I am. “I have a great family and a patient wife; she does well in managing the schedule for my three daughters and mine too. Hopefully one day some of these things will fall away and my life will be purely just family.

“For now, I believe I’ve been called to all of these areas and trying to do the best I can.” Do It Again. Picture: Supplied “Do It Again” will be available for streaming and download on all digital platforms on Valentine’s Day. The official music video, shot in picturesque Durban, will be live on Bala’s YouTube Channel, where viewers can experience the song in a cinematic way.