On Sunday, I tweeted a post that offended the LGBTI community. I sincerely apologize as it was not my intention to hurt anyone, but to express my love for my brother. I am against all forms of discrimination and I support all who strive for equal rights and social justice.— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 26, 2019
Loyiso Bala Apologises— IG: @OELAM (@_oelam) March 26, 2019
LGBTQI Community : pic.twitter.com/Z9ABbg5mIR
You were probably advised by your team to apologise. You initially didn't see anything wrong with your tweet and you probably still don't but alas..... 🤷— Smile. (@Trixx_Ray) March 26, 2019
You have a funny way of showing love to your brother. You still haven’t removed the tweet meaning you stand by what you said. Shame maaan Loyiso 😞😞— Ajax Afiba (@Afiba_sa) March 26, 2019
March 26, 2019
Lol I see there’s a half ass apology from Loyiso Bala floating on TL, I coulda told you yesterday he will come back to do that. pic.twitter.com/KLwYa8Oa9I— Xolani Jagger (@LaniBlahnik) March 26, 2019