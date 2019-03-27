Loyiso Bala. Picture: Supplied



Local singer Loyiso Bala issued an apology to the LGBTQI+ community following backlash from his "homophobic" birthday tweet to his brother Phelo Bala.

This comes after the singer got roasted by tweeps on Monday, with many users pointing out the homophobic undertones of his post.





On Tuesday night, Loyiso posted an apology and said: "On Sunday, I tweeted a post that offended the LGBTI community. I sincerely apologize as it was not my intention to hurt anyone, but to express my love for my brother. I am against all forms of discrimination and I support all who strive for equal rights and social justice."

On Sunday, I tweeted a post that offended the LGBTI community. I sincerely apologize as it was not my intention to hurt anyone, but to express my love for my brother. I am against all forms of discrimination and I support all who strive for equal rights and social justice. — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 26, 2019

However, tweeps and members of the LGBTQI+ community didn't find his apology sincere or authentic and voiced their thoughts regarding it.

Loyiso Bala Apologises



LGBTQI Community : pic.twitter.com/Z9ABbg5mIR — IG: @OELAM (@_oelam) March 26, 2019

You were probably advised by your team to apologise. You initially didn't see anything wrong with your tweet and you probably still don't but alas..... 🤷 — Smile. (@Trixx_Ray) March 26, 2019

You have a funny way of showing love to your brother. You still haven’t removed the tweet meaning you stand by what you said. Shame maaan Loyiso 😞😞 — Ajax Afiba  (@Afiba_sa) March 26, 2019