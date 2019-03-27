Loyiso Bala. Picture: Supplied
Local singer Loyiso Bala issued an apology to the LGBTQI+ community following backlash from his "homophobic" birthday tweet to his brother Phelo Bala.

This comes after the singer got roasted by tweeps on Monday, with many users pointing out the homophobic undertones of his post. 

On Tuesday night, Loyiso posted an apology and said: "On Sunday, I tweeted a post that offended the LGBTI community. I sincerely apologize as it was not my intention to hurt anyone, but to express my love for my brother. I am against all forms of discrimination and I support all who strive for equal rights and social justice."

However, tweeps and members of the LGBTQI+ community didn't find his apology sincere or authentic and voiced their thoughts regarding it.