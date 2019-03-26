Blessed to have spent some quality time with my brother @PheloBala the past few weeks. As I said to him, “I’m in no position to judge u but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose.” #Happy28thBirthday mntshan’am 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pNXF5NcODR— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 24, 2019
Loyiso is in the closet himself mos— Malome Monate (@Tebogo_M_Wessie) March 26, 2019
Wasn’t Loyiso Bala gay naye?? pic.twitter.com/Ogp17d15Ok— Mans not Jabu (@JabulaniKhesa) March 25, 2019
Is it a bad time to mention that I thought Loyiso Bala was also gay pic.twitter.com/PoIyI1kjtn— SELBY OF HOUSE SAM (@SelbySam_) March 25, 2019
This was Phelo’s reply to the same message posted on Instagram yesterday. Good night 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/gq67KGyoQr— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 25, 2019
A curious thing is that nowhere in this tweet where the words "gay" or "homosexuality" mentioned. Loyiso could have been talking about anything but no, woke twitter had to go off. https://t.co/UZkQmL2dpk— TJR Makhetha (@TJRMakhetha) March 26, 2019
People don't even know what Loyiso was talking about in that tweet. Phelo could be going through a lot and Loyiso was just reminding him to pray. I doubt it has anything to do with his sexuality. But ke this is twitter...— 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗧 (@NtsikaScottSA) March 25, 2019