Loyiso Bala. Picture: Supplied

Loyisa Bala is dubbed homophobic following a ‘controversial’ birthday tribute to his younger brother Phelo Bala.



Taking to his social media accounts, the singer shared a snap of himself with his wife and brother, with a caption: “Blessed to have spent some quality time with my brother @PheloBala the past few weeks. As I said to him, “I’m in no position to judge u but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose.” #Happy28thBirthday mntshan’am”.





Blessed to have spent some quality time with my brother @PheloBala the past few weeks. As I said to him, “I’m in no position to judge u but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose.” #Happy28thBirthday mntshan’am 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pNXF5NcODR — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 24, 2019

The message opened a can of worms, with tweeps assuming that Loyiso was judging his brother’s sexuality and has over time proved that he is homophobic.





This is not the first time Loyiso is dragged on the Twitter streets, in 2018 following the release of the controversial local film "Inxeba, The Wound." Loyiso tweeted that the film was somewhat "ridiculing the Xhosa traditions".





"The release of Inxeba totally ridicules and disrespects the wishes and traditions of the Xhosa culture," tweeted Loyiso at the time.





The tweet landed him in hot water with some bashing his talent, now many seem to be questioning his sexuality as well.

Loyiso is in the closet himself mos — Malome Monate (@Tebogo_M_Wessie) March 26, 2019

Wasn’t Loyiso Bala gay naye?? pic.twitter.com/Ogp17d15Ok — Mans not Jabu (@JabulaniKhesa) March 25, 2019

Is it a bad time to mention that I thought Loyiso Bala was also gay pic.twitter.com/PoIyI1kjtn — SELBY OF HOUSE SAM (@SelbySam_) March 25, 2019

Loyiso didn't take the criticism lightly, he defended himself and his fans also came to his defence, stating that no where in the message is Loyiso mentioning the anything about his brother being "gay".

This was Phelo’s reply to the same message posted on Instagram yesterday. Good night 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/gq67KGyoQr — Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 25, 2019

A curious thing is that nowhere in this tweet where the words "gay" or "homosexuality" mentioned. Loyiso could have been talking about anything but no, woke twitter had to go off. https://t.co/UZkQmL2dpk — TJR Makhetha (@TJRMakhetha) March 26, 2019