Loyiso Bala pays heartfelt tribute to his late father, unveiling rare family memories

Loyiso shared a picture of his father with his mother from December 1978. This is the only picture he has of his father. The Umhlobo Wenene and Tru FM business manager explained that his father worked in HR before falling ill and passing away at the age of 39.

“uTata worked at VW in HR, known proudly as umqeshi, a rare and prestigious role for a black man during Apartheid. But soon after this picture was taken, he fell ill, and his health continued to decline until he passed away at just 39.

“His illness left him bedridden for the last two years of his life, costing him his job, his vitality, and all he had worked for. Life became tough for uMama, left to raise us as a “single parent” while our picture-perfect family, respected for its musical gifts, faded away,” he said.

The musician explained that his father named him Loyiso meaning victory believing he would be his victory over sickness. He went on to reflect how he had not achieved victory then, but his life has turned into victory.

“Although that dream never fully came to pass, I am grateful for those precious years I spent with him. His humility and gentle wisdom, shared with me during long hours at his bedside, shaped the man I am today.

“Looking at my life now, I see God’s grace turning sorrow into joy and giving me beauty for ashes, just as my father hoped when he named me Loyiso, his ‘victory.’ Today, I honour and salute you, Tata.