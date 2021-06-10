Loyiso Macdonald leaves ‘The Queen’ for new theatre gig

Popular actor and star of Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”, Loyiso Macdonald is bidding the show farewell for the theatre stage. Loyiso, who has starred on the show since it’s first season has become a fan favourite thanks to his role at Kagiso Khoza.

However fans will have to say goodbye as he is changing gears in his career. The star has made headway on stage in the theatre play “Dusk” after saying goodbye to the show produced by power couple, Shona and Connie Ferguson. Announcing the news on Instagram, the star said he has joined the cast of “Dusk”, which is showing at the Market Theatre in Joburg as part of the theatre’s 45th anniversary celebrations.

"The cat's out the bag," the excited actor said in a caption accompanying his post. "MacDonald has entertained our viewers over the past five seasons and over the years many of them have fallen in love with his character. As Mzansi Magic, we would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well in his future plans .

“It is always sad when a talent leaves a show. However, that is the nature of the business. “It also means we are a platform that grows individuals to be more daring and more explorative,” said Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. Loyiso is no stranger to theatre having started his career on stage.