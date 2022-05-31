L’vovo is learning to walk again after car crash

Kwaito star L’vovo Derrango, real name Thokozani Ndlovu, is out of the intensive care unit (ICU). The star is also attending physiotherapy to learn to walk again. The muso was involved in a head-on collision in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

Speaking to Isolezwe from his hospital bed in Newcastle, the “iStyle” hitmaker said he hopes the doctors will discharge him soon. In the meantime, he is looking forward to walking on his own again. "The problem is that I injured my hip, so walking has been very challenging. But doctors have inserted the plate to help this area to heal, what is left now is for me to be able to walk,” L’vovo told the publication. “I have started attending classes that will help me to walk and I was removed from the ICU on Wednesday.”

The KZN-born star assured his fans that he was not badly injured. "The situation was not that bad, it's just that I really got injured on my leg, but in my body and other areas, it was not that bad. “Surviving this accident has shown me that I still have a purpose to live and do something in this life,” he added.

He went on to thank South Africans for their prayers and the messages of support he has received since the news of his accident broke nearly two weeks ago. The accident happened while L’vovo was driving his silver VW Polo from his home in Newcastle. He thanked his ancestors for protecting him.

"When I look at the pictures of my car, I just shudder. I don't know how I got out alive. I woke up in the hospital with the equipment connected. I thank God and my family for giving me another chance at life,” he said at the time. This is the second time in two years that muso had been involved in an accident. According to Herald Live, in December 2020, L’vovo narrowly escaped death in another major car crash on the N2 highway near Scottburgh, in KwaZulu-Natal.