Family and friends of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes are still awaiting answers, two months after his death. The rapper and music producer was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on February 10 along with his friend, Tebello Motsoane

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes has been sharing her feelings of grief on her social media posts and recently told eNCA she wants justice. The local broadcaster reported Forbes said she was patient with the police investigations and was receiving regular updates. She explained his fans were asking for justice in what she believed was also justice for the whole country.

“There’s an investigation and because it's ongoing, and even - if they have information - they can’t share information that will jeopardise the investigations. But we are updated on regular investigations,” she told the broadcaster. They also reported Forbes didn’t want to rush investigations as nothing will bring her eldest son back. "So I’m allowing the investigation to run its course. But as far as a country (is concerned), we have some real issues to address," said Forbes.