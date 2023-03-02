Ma-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr. X part ways with Skhanda World

On Monday, Skhanda World and Universal Music Group announced that artists Ma-E, Mr X and Just Bheki are parting ways with the joint labels. The announcement follows a joint record labels’ meeting where it was agreed that the artists would be relieved of their contractual commitments to the labels.

“The joint labels sincerely appreciate all the work that Ma E, Just Bheki & DJ Mr. X have contributed to the local music industry throughout the years that they have been signed to the joint venture,” read the media statement. “We would like to wish all of the above-mentioned artists nothing but immense success in their respective careers. May they continue to spread their wings and exceed the limitations of the sky.” Dankie Gents 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tobYSbVskB — Skhanda World (@skhandaworld) February 27, 2023 Skhanda World is the conceptual record label, clothing and lifestyle brand co-founded by the father of the skhanda, Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli, and long-time manager and business partner Tsholofelo Moremedi.

Skhanda World consisted of Teargas alumni, Ma-E, the rapper who started in the mainstream music industry with K.O. The first signing of Skhanda World was Loki, followed by Roiii, DJ Mr X and Just Bheki. The label is left with Roiii. This is K.O’s second rodeo at having several artist leave his stable. It is hard to forget the messy split of Cashtime Life that saw Moozlie and Kid X leave but, this time, it’s all been done peacefully.