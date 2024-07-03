MacG and Sol Phenduka take ‘Podcast and Chill’ to Los Angeles

South Africa’s favourite podcasters Macgyver Mukwevho, also known as MacG and Sol Phenduka are currently out of the country. The two attended the BET Awards in Los Angeles where they took content for their popular podcast ‘Podcast and Chill’.

‘Podcast and Chill’ reported live from the red carpet and they got to interview some of the biggest names in American black entertainment. They also recorded episodes for the podcast while in the US. They also got to interview rapper Papoose and ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star Jim Jones. During their time in California, MacG and Phenduka visited the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, where they spotted the star wrestler turned actor, Dwayne Johnson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MacG™ (@macgunleashed) Phenduka rubbed shoulders with rapper Common and even got a selfie with the American rapper, which left him very “star-struck”. MacG who is known to dress laid back and chill, put in some effort for his big red carpet debut, which saw him getting to interview the likes of music producer Jermaine Dupri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Podcast and Chill with MacG (@podcastandchillnetwork) The duo also got to witness the talented Makhadzi win her award for Viewers’ Choice Best International Act, who they also interviewed prior and she opened up about having to go to a loan shark to fund her trip and allow her to travel business class. Ahead of their US tour, the podcasters had been on a national tour in South Africa; ‘Podcast and Chill: Live Nation Tour with MacG and Sol', which kicked off in KwaZulu-Natal and ended in Mpumalanga.