MacG and Sol Phenduka under fire for controversial comments on Kolisi split

Popular podcast hosts MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho) and Sol Phenduka have made some controversial speculations about Springboks captain Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s divorce, including unsubstantiated claims about infidelity and other personal matters. The beloved South African couple were together for more than a decade.

They met at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape in 2012 and got married in 2016. They have two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah, and also adopted Siya’s younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died in 2009. On Tuesday, October 22, they released a joint statement on social media to announce their split, stating that the decision comes after “much reflection and open conversations” as well as “from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”

But during this week's episode of “Podcast and Chill”, MacG and Phenduka said that they don’t believe that their split was amicable. MacG said that he believes that Siya did something “intolerable”, which saw the end of his marriage. “It doesn't seem like they grew out of one another … and I saw extracts from his book … where he said he had gone through porn addiction, alcohol and some of his lifestyle choices were not the ones (sic).”

Meanwhile, when Phenduka was asked by MacG if he thought that Siya cheated, he said: “I think what would drive a woman to the point of a divorce and there are a few things and cheating is one of them.” “Some women have a tolerance for it until it is no longer tolerable.” MacG added: “But if there is one guy in this country who is allowed to cheat its Siya man, he's a two-time World champion, come on.”

“I think cut him some slack guys, we’re just speculating, we don't know if he did cheat, this is all allegations.” Phenduka replied: “Especially in this community with rugby players and whites, you know, the family structure is big, it's a huge thing for those guys, I mean the Springboks got married in their 20s, all of them like married and now you’re the captain as well, it's such a shame.” MacG then dropped another controversial take.

“I think it must be something big, maybe he got another girl pregnant or something,” he said. Phenduka continued: “So women will correct me if i'm wrong, I'm not a woman (but) another woman will not understand, they’ll be hurt by cheating but they may not necessarily leave their relationships or marriage until a child is involved.” “A child is the ultimate disrespect, it's like oh f***, you fathered a child with another woman and this is a white girl by the way,” MacG said.