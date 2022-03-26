MacG and Sol scammed into thinking they could meet Tom Cruise

MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho) and Sol Phenduka of “Podcast and Chill” were scammed out of their time when a chiller contacted them to ask if they wanted to meet American actor Tom Cruise. In the most recent episode of the podcast ,the duo tell chillers how they got scammed.

Sol said that an alleged Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency representative invited them to the set of the 8th instalment of “Mission Impossible” currently being filmed in Limpopo. They drove for more than four hours to get to the place and when they arrived, they waited a bit more. Eventually they were told by the production crew that no media were allowed to be there and that they would not be let in.

Sol said during this time the alleged Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency representative was “quiet” adding: “It was awkward.” In the end they realised that they were scammed and Sol said: “He was just happy to spend the day with us.” Sometime during the podcast, MacG and Sol labelled themselves gullible and dubbed the man “The Chiller Swindler” after the recent Netflix series “The Tinder Swindler”.

Sol and MacG were left fuming and added that they need to boost their security as they might not be so lucky next time. Sol said they could’ve been “hijacked and gotten killed” and that they’re “lucky to be alive”. Watch the full episode here: