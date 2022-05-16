MacG claims Minnie Dlamini and Zodwa Wabantu are both ‘selling p****’, sparking #IsMacgGWrong trend

As if presenter and media personality Minnie Dlamini wasn’t going through enough already, controversial podcaster MacG rubbed salt in her wound when he insulted and ridiculed her on a recent episode of “Podcast And Chill”. Minnie has been under fire from hostile Tweeps since rumours began to circulate that her divorce from estranged husband Quinton Jones was due to her having an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi.

Story continues below Advertisment

Last week, IOL Entertainment reported on how controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khwawula stoked the rumour mill when he tweeted: “Rumour has it Edwin Sodi and Minnie Dlamini kept their spark alight while Dlamini Jones was married”. The rumours have since been so widespread that the two were forced to issue a joint statement denying these allegations. “We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious," Minnie shared in a statement on her Twitter last week.

“Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son. We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes, without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us, but our child.” Always eager to stir the pot of controversy, MacG took to his podcast to share his lewd views on Minnie, whom he compared to dancer and media personality Zodwa Wabantu. In his rambling commentary, MacG said he had no problem with “IT” girls but his issue was that they sell us dreams and lie about how they really got their gigs.

Story continues below Advertisment

After saying how Minnie allegedly slept with the brand manager of a big alcohol brand in order for them to renew her contract, MacG went on to allege that both Minnie and Zodwa "sell p****". “There is no difference between Minnie and Zodwa Wabantu, they’re both selling p****. One owns it, one doesn't,” he claimed. “And that’s where my issue is. If you’re selling p**** just say, ‘Yeah, I’m selling p****, that’s how I get my s***’. Kudos to you, who are we to judge?”

Story continues below Advertisment

His controversial comments on social media have Tweeps weighing in under the hashtag, #IsMacGWrong “The way South Africans have lost their values they find joy on what MacG is doing. I hope Minnie doesn’t let this go,” shared @mant_do. The way South Africans have lost their values they find joy on what MacG is doing. I hope Minnie doesn't let this go. — Zanothando (@mant_do) May 12, 2022 “#IsMacGWrong Its simple and straight forward if you want to understand you will understand. The whole point is, what minnie,mihlali n co are doing is misleading the young girl child. Finish and Klaar,” added @nkabikamsholozi.

Story continues below Advertisment