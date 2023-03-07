MacG claims Mo Flava was ‘fired’ from Metro FM: ‘I was so happy’

After eight years on Metro FM, seasoned radio presenter and DJ, Moeti Tsiki, better known as Mo Flava presented his last show at the station this morning. Taking to Twitter to remind listeners to tune in to his show, “Wake Up On Metro FM”, he wrote: “Good morning! Hope you’re ready for the day ahead. Today will be my last show on MetroFM”, adding that he didn’t know how a “last show supposed to sound like”.

Good morning! Hope you’re ready for the day ahead. Today will be my last show on MetroFM. I don’t know how a last show is supposed to sound like so I guess we’ll freestyle. Join us #WakeUpOnMetroFM — MoFlava (@moflavadj) March 7, 2023 The DJ shared the news about his departure in a joint statement with Metro FM last Thursday, but while the parting was made to sound “amicable“, podcaster, MacG recently claimed on ”Podcast and Chill with MacG“ that he was ”so happy Mo Flava was fired“. "Am I a bad person for being happy that Moflava got fired?

Connie Dr Qwabe Minister of Electricity #JusticeForAKA Thuli Madonsela Dali Mpofu #MphoWaBadimo pic.twitter.com/N1mB1cGca6 — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 6, 2023 He said: “I want to ask you guys and be honest, am I a bad person for being happy that Mo Flava got fired, I was so happy.” When co-host Sol Phenduka said that he thought Flava left for a “better gig”, MacG responded: “Aah man, it’s being fired, come on now. What’s a bigger gig than breakfast at Metro FM, anything apart from that is a step down bru, no matter where he goes.”

In a statement released by Metro FM last week, it said that the two parties have reached a “mutual agreement”. Mo Flava added that it was time for him to move on and explore other opportunities. “I am looking forward to exploring the new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent. I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon,” he said.

Metro FM’s business manager Kina Nhlengethwa expressed the station’s well-wishes for Flava and said it was fortunate to have experienced his brilliance as a seasoned broadcaster. Initially, Mo Flava was meant to present his last show on March 10, so his surprise exit was sad news for listeners. On Twitter, Lucky Motsumi 🙏🏽🇿🇦🕯️ said: “Jwalo feela... Feels like a sudden break up 💔😭 My mornings will never be the same.. you've been the best at what you do for years.. All the best brother 🙏🏽💜👊🏾.”

Jwalo feela... Feels like a sudden break up 💔😭 My mornings will never be the same.. you've been the best at what you do for years.. All the best brother 🙏🏽💜👊🏾 — Lucky Motsumi 🙏🏽🇿🇦🕯️ (@DatsME_L) March 7, 2023 @BMasote commented: “Oh my, this hurts💔💔💔💔. All the best for the next journey. Thank y for the awesum entertainment. God Bless🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.” Oh my, this hurts💔💔💔💔. All the best for the next journey. Thank y for the awesum entertainment. God Bless🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Tumi M (@BMasote) March 7, 2023 @Ke_miss_L wrote: “Bathong Mo today??? 💔😪 I thought we had a few more days with you at #WakeUpOnMetroFM. Hope your journey doesn't end here and wherever you go I shall follow you as I have been doing so ❤️.” Bathong Mo today??? 💔😪 I thought we had a few more days with you at #WakeUpOnMetroFM. Hope your journey doesn't end here and wherever you go I shall follow you as I have been doing so ❤️ — @MissLinah (@Ke_miss_L) March 7, 2023 Mandisa Mahlangu said: “This is worse than a break up 😭😭😭 Iyohhh. What’s my mornings without hearing ur voice? I can already preamp my grumpiness… 🥺🥺#WakeUpOnMetro.”