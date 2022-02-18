MacG co-signs Slik Talk’s views on Minnie Dlamini divorce

In the latest episode of “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones was dragged following her announcement on divorcing Quinton Jones. Earlier this week, after Minnie’s announcement, YouTuber Slik Talk came out of hiding to add his two cents to the conversation.

In the video, he claims that everyone knew Minnie’s marriage was not going to be a success story. He also said that Minnie married Quinton to “secure the bag”. The team at “Podcast and Chill” agreed with Slik, calling him “lit” and then ended up dragging Minnie even further. Solphenduku, MacG’s co-host, said: “I don’k know Minnie from a bar of soap or the guy she married, but it does look like she married a guy who was well off and they were tight and good and then it never worked.”

MacG added that “the podcast lasted longer than her marriage”, referring to when Minnie called his interview with Jub Jub the “most degrading” content she's ever heard. He further went on to say that “nobody in their right minds would marry an ’it’ girl”. “Slik Talk was right. It girls will do whatever it takes to secure the bag … but in life you will never have the biggest bag, which means your ’it’ girl is always up for sale. You’re can’t wife an ’it’ girl, you just hit and run, that’s it.

“Tell me which ’it’ girl has had a successful marriage,” said MacG. After a clip was posted on Twitter, tweeps slammed the episode. Slik Talk's video dragging Minnie Dlamini after her divorce announcement gets a nod from #PodcastAndChill w/ MacG 😂



- The episode is not the only thing you couldn't finish🤣

- The podcast lasted more than her marriage 😭

- LeMinnie iyeza nakuwe 😭



Ricky Rick Kabza Stockie Fifi pic.twitter.com/OlmNsUsTMZ — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) February 17, 2022 @sekgaudiNketle said: “I love podcast and chill but I think that this is VILE. Actually laughing about a separation of a family is inhuman.”