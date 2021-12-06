MacG dismisses Jub Jub getting backlash for rape and physical assault allegations

With widespread backlash directed towards MacG after he hosted a loose-lipped Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye in a controversial episode of his “Podcast & Chill” podcast last week, the podcaster responded on Sunday on Twitter by claiming, “men lie, women lie, but numbers don't”. MacG then attached a picture of the YouTube views from his interview with Jub Jub.

The episode is sitting on over 700K views at the time of writing.



➡️https://t.co/meC7gfyBQp pic.twitter.com/U1alsqNxXz — MacG 🇿🇦 (@MacGUnleashed) December 5, 2021 MacG's Tweet appears to be in response to Amanda Du-Pont's claims that Jub Jub raped her repeatedly over the course of their two-year relationship.

https://t.co/HdE7QOyJfL My side- I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!! I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demon✊🏽 — Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) December 2, 2021 Amanda's allegation came as a result of Jub Jub's lewd comments on the podcast about having "smashed" her while they were dating several years ago. Amanda said she left him after he tried to kill her Masechaba Khumalo, spokesperson for Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, came out soon afterwards to assert that she, too, had been raped by the TV presenter. "I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin."

I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin. https://t.co/OcL9zY8YNN — Masechaba Khumalo 🇿🇦 (@MKhumalo___) December 2, 2021 Bonoluhle Nkala, who is apparently Jub Jub's cousin, also took to Instagram to allege that she was raped by him. Following the allegations, Jub Jub was suspended as the host of the show “Uyajola 9/9”. Over the weekend, Maarohanye family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo said they planned to lay criminal charges against Du-Pont, Maschaba Khumalo, Nkala, and Refilwe Khumalo.