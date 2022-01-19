MacG dragged for asking American singer Ari Lennox inappropriate question

The year has just about started and controversial podcaster Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho is already trending for all the wrong reasons. In the latest episode of his podcast, “Podcast and Chill”, MacG had a virtual interview with Ari Lennox where they spoke about her personal life and music career.

However, in the first two minutes of the interview, things got very awkward when MacG asked the star a very personal question. MacG asked Ari what inspired one of her earlier singles, “Pop”. In the single, Ari speaks about having her vagina “popped”, which is a reference to sex. “It was such a silly song but it was so on time, like if I pop it for you, are you going to play with me or are we going to get married,” she said.

MacG then responded saying: “And where are we at right now, is someone f*cking you good right now?”. A visibly shocked Ari leaned into the camera and shouted, “Oh my God…whoa there!”. The American singer then goes on to tell MacG that his question was wild.

“That's a wild question, why ask it that way, whoa,” she said. In an attempt to justify why he asked the question the way he did, the podcaster said it’s because that was how she said it in the song. While Ari agrees that she sings about it in the song, she admits that MacG caught her off-guard.

“I did say that, but no, I am chilling, I am not messing with anyone,” she said. See below: A clip of the interview made it to Twitter where many South Africans found his question in poor taste.